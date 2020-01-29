Creative Artists Agency is adding Alessandra Ambrosio to its growing list of fashion clients as it continues to expand its fashion department. The Hollywood talent agency, which recently added models Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel and Winnie Harlow to its roster, has now signed the Brazilian-born model for representation.

Ambrosio is best known as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, a role she took on from 2004 to 2017. She was the lingerie company’s first spokesmodel for their Pink line in 2006.

Signed with international modeling agency IMG Models, Ambrosio has continually been named in Forbes’ list of highest-paid models. She’s been the face of brands Christian Dior, Omega, Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein, Giorgio Armani, Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana and Fendi, among others, and has walked the runway for the likes of Prada, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Marc Jacobs and Kenzo.

Ambrosio — whose publicist is Milan Blagojevic at Full Picture — has appeared on the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Cosmopolitan; made television appearances on “Project Runway,” “The Tyra Banks Show” and “How I Met Your Mother,” and appeared in the films “Daddy’s Home,” “Daddy’s Home 2” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.”

In 2019, the model launched Gal Floripa, a fashion and lifestyle brand.