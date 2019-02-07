Altuzarra will be the sponsor of this spring’s Young Fellows Ball at The Frick museum, which will be held on March 21. The night will be themed “Notte a Palazzo” (Night at the Palazzo), and is inspired by the upcoming exhibition at the museum, “Moroni: The Riches of Renaissance Portraiture.”

“I am honored to be partnering with The Frick Collection this year on celebrating ‘Moroni: The Riches of Renaissance Portraiture,'” Joseph Altuzarra said. “Renaissance portraiture has been a constant source of inspiration for me over the years and I’m excited to have the opportunity to delve into the Frick’s wonderful show this year.”

The event will be chaired by Altuzarra, Paul Arnhold, Lili Buffett, Larry Milstein, Britt Theodora and Vanessa Traina.

Past fashion sponsors of the Young Fellows Ball include Escada and Carolina Herrera.