Over the years, Jessie Andrews has established herself as a design and business maven, launching successful Los Angeles-based brands across swimwear, skin-care, ready-to-wear and jewelry categories as well as a creative studio, 1201 B Studios. Both her ready-to-wear line, Jeu Illimité, and jewelry line, Bagatiba, are eco-friendly, transparent, sustainable brands.

For Earth Day, Andrews is taking Bagatiba’s sustainability practices a step further by launching a closed-loop upcycling initiative titled, “The Triple R’ Project.” While the fine jewelry line already includes many green efforts, listed on the brand’s “A-Z Sustainability Initiative” e-commerce page, such as bio-degradable, compostable, recyclable and reusable packaging, transparent production and the use of eco-friendly, sustainable, SGS Certified & Mill Test Certified metals (including gold filled, silver and gold plated, stainless steel and 14K gold), the designer was driven to find another way to be even more eco-friendly by making jewelry designs circular.

Through “The Triple R Project,” which stands for Andrews’ promise to, “reduce, recycle and reuse,” the brand will begin accepting unwanted metal jewelry (not just from Bagatiba) with the intent of “closing the loop of buying and discarding.” The donated metals will then be upcycled into new jewelry, objects and art, each piece purposeful and determined by the materials of each metal. For the initiative, Andrews also updated her return policy, offering a 30 percent discount toward customers’ next Bagatiba purchase in exchange for the donation of any old or unwanted metal jewelry.

“Now people never have to throw away [their jewelry],” Andrews excitedly explained.

Overall, the designer’s goal is to raise awareness of carbon footprint and reduce it by giving new life to old pieces, offering up regenerated baubles in place of waste that would otherwise sit in a landfill and harm the environment. In addition, Andrews is also inviting any and all jewelry brands to share and expand “The ‘Triple R’ Project” initiative, hoping more will adapt it into their practices to establish the initiative as a sustainability standard within the industry.

“We don’t think sustainability should be a secret, it should be a standard.”