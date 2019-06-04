GET THE PARTY STARTED: Balmain is putting on a show — of the musical kind.

The brand has announced it will present the Balmain men’s spring 2020 collection as part of the Fête de la musique, an annual all-night musical celebration taking place in the streets of Paris on June 21 and coinciding with Paris men’s week.

The presentation, which will be held on what is also the longest day of the year, will feature a live concert by French DJ Gesaffelstein kicking off the event, with more artists selected by Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing to follow.

Gesaffelstein, whose real name is Mike Lévy, is one of the latest artists to join the so-called Balmain army: after wardrobing Beyoncé and Rihanna, Rousteing dressed the French DJ in a custom-made Balmain suit for his performance at Coachella in April.

Balmain men’s runway-cum-concert will take over an ephemeral festival location to be built in the Jardin des Plantes, a 384-year-old garden on the Parisian left bank.

In keeping with the Fête de la musique’s tradition of being open to the public, 1,500 tickets will be available free of charge on Balmain.com from June 7 at 12 p.m. CET. The event is supported by (RED), the global nonprofit organization that raises critical awareness and funds to fight AIDS.

Guests’ donations, as well as proceeds from the sales of limited-edition Balmain festival merchandise, and food and drink offerings onsite, will support (RED)’s fight to end AIDS.

Rousteing, who was named creative director of Balmain in 2011, often cites music as a key inspiration in his creative process. In September, Cara Delevingne opened the brand’s spring 2019 show to Prince’s “When Doves Cry,” lipsynching her way down the runway.