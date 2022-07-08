EXCLUSIVE: Beyoncé Invites Fans to Discover Their Utopia

How does Beyoncé define utopia? Well, her legions of fans are about to find out.

The latest drop from the superstar entertainer’s Ivy Park collection with Adidas is being called Ivytopia and is defined as “a journey to discover one’s own nirvana.”

In this post-pandemic world, Ivytopia “explores the collective connection we share after emerging from a period of isolation,” the brand said. “Ivytopia imagines the possibilities of this journey with one another, dreaming and exploring our infinite potential. Whether a beach, mountain range, or urban oasis, the setting is unlimited, as long as it makes you feel hopeful for what’s yet to come.”

The news of the drop comes on the heels of the release of the singer’s throwback single “Break My Soul,” which just hit number one on the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.

Looks from the Adidas Ivy Park Ivytopia collection. Courtesy of PaulWilmotCommunications

In terms of the collection, this translates into a wide variety of inclusively sized gender-neutral fashion and performance apparel, footwear and accessories for adults and kids. It also features the brand’s first children’s-specific swimwear offering.

The Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia collection will include 52 pieces of apparel, seven accessories and four footwear styles for adults in XXXS to XXXXL as well as unisex regular and oversize fits, men’s regular and tight fits and women’s tight, regular and oversize fits.

For kids, 14 apparel styles, three accessories and two footwear models will be offered.

The collection was created with every body type in mind and comes in an array of colors including off-white, silver, cyan, khaki and yellow along with a crystal and floral-inspired print. Fabrics include printed power mesh, metallic spandex, stretch twills and French terry — all intended to speak to Ivy Park’s propensity for athleticism and fashion.

Looks from the Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia collection. Courtesy of PaulWilmotCommunications

The accessories include a five-panel wide brim hat constructed in a swimwear material with a detachable Cuban link chain offered in both a solid and the crystal print. There will also be a reversible bucket hat and an oversize tote with removable exterior pouch pockets. The collection will include a three-pack of socks in off-white, cyan or silver.

In terms of footwear, Ivytopia once again takes on Adidas’ signature Stan Smith sneaker that has been reworked into a bold and slightly futuristic look, along with a new iteration of the Savage with intricate paneling and pops of color, and an updated mule featuring a light mesh fabric intended to complement the apparel. There’s also an Ultra Boost in an engineered knit.

Prices range from $30 to $200 for the adult collection and include swimwear for $45 to $120, a reversible bomber in the crystal print for $150, the Stan Smith for $110 and the Ultra Boost for $200.

The kids’ assortment will range in price from $30 to $120 and will include the inaugural swimwear assortment that will retail for $35 to $65.

Looks from the Adidas x Ivy Park Ivytopia collection. Courtesy of PaulWilmotCommunications

Ivytopia will be available beginning July 21 on adidas.com and in select stores globally on July 22.

To promote the launch, the brand has created a cinematic campaign focused on the idea of being isolated from the outside world and finding healing through connection and sharing dreams of escape to Ivytopia, whether that is simply daydreaming or hitting the road for a trip. The cast includes models Irina Shayk and Joan Smalls along with Harvey Newton-Haydon, Adut Akech and Alva Claire.

The first Ivy Park collection under Adidas debuted in January 2020 and has become a perennial bestseller. Beyoncé initially launched the brand under Topshop in 2016 but parted ways with the company and assumed full ownership of the label before teaming up with Adidas in 2019. Since then, they have offered several collections including Ivy Heart, a capsule inspired by love that launched for Valentine’s Day, Halls of Ivy, a line intended to unite people regardless of background, color or creed, as well as collections centered around Black cowboys and rodeo, swimwear and ski-inspired apparel.