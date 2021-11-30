EXCLUSIVE: Everything to Know About Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop

Beyoncé has dropped a holiday gift for her fans and it’s called Halls of Ivy.

The fifth collaborative collection between Ivy Park and Adidas, Halls of Ivy is not tied to any academic institution but was created for adults and children as a way to unite all people, regardless of background, color or creed, while celebrating each individual’s creativity.

The multihyphenate entertainer has been teasing the collection on Instagram for several days, but the details are finally being revealed. She describes the collection as a “figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be. Described by some as a club, others as a collective, Halls of Ivy is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome.”

Ivy Park ’s Halls of Ivy. Courtesy of Ivy Park/PaulWilmotCommunications

Queen Bey herself is featured in the campaign for the Adidas x Ivy Park collection alongside some children of famous parents, including Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, and Ryan Phillippe’s and Reese Witherspoon’s children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe. Basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green and a cast of models are also pictured in the campaign, which has the tag line Welcome to the Halls of Ivy.

The collection is expansive, offering 89 apparel pieces, 11 accessories and four footwear models. For the adult apparel, Halls of Ivy offers a variety of updated classic silhouettes including a patchwork puffer, a sequined duster, a bralette, knit pants, a romper, a faux leather skirt and a bodysuit. The sizing goes from XXXS to 3XL for the unisex styles and 1X to 4X for the women’s wear. Prices range from $45 to $600.

The footwear offering is led by the IVP Savage sneaker, an archival trail running shoe available in cream white, wild pine and night indigo. There’s also a new iteration of the IVP Super Sleek sneaker and boot. Prices range from $140 to $200.

Ivy Park’s Halls of Ivy. Courtesy of Ivy Park/PaulWilmotCommunications

There are also 34 apparel pieces for kids, including a houndstooth printed cotton twill jacket, as well as pants, a skirt, a printed ripstop down puffer and a faux fur coat. Foundational pieces include a washed French terry hoodie, sweatpants, cropped T-shirts and a bra. Sizes for kids range from 2T-XL for the fashion and foundation pieces and 5T-XL for activewear. Prices range from $30 to $189. There’s also one footwear model, the Ultra Boost, which retails for $90.

All told, Halls of Ivy “firmly believes that the power of higher learning can also come from finding your own voice through self-expression, connecting with one another, and sharing space with like-minded people. Our design cues are based on this philosophy and present a collection of classic fashion silhouettes, infused with individual style, swagger and the spirit of following your wildest dreams,” the companies said.

Halls of Ivy will launch exclusively for 24 hours on the Adidas e-commerce site on Dec. 9 before being released globally on Dec. 10.

The first Ivy Park collection under Adidas debuted in January 2020 and sold out in minutes. Beyoncé initially launched the brand under Topshop in 2016. However, after sexual assault allegations came to light regarding Sir Philip Green, the brand’s owner, which he denied, the singer bought back her shares, assuming full ownership of the line in November 2018. In 2019, Beyoncé revealed that she had partnered with Adidas to relaunch her Ivy Park brand.