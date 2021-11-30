×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Honored at Fashion Awards in London

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandro Michele on Change, Experiments and Taking Risks

Fashion

Tommy on the Metaverse, and Why He’s Still Fixated on Buttons, Linings

EXCLUSIVE: Everything to Know About Beyoncé’s Latest Ivy Park Drop

Halls of Ivy will be available on Dec. 9 on the Adidas website before being launched globally the next day.

Ivy Park’s Halls of Ivy
Ivy Park’s Halls of Ivy Courtesy of Ivy Park/PaulWilmotCommunications

Beyoncé has dropped a holiday gift for her fans and it’s called Halls of Ivy.

The fifth collaborative collection between Ivy Park and Adidas, Halls of Ivy is not tied to any academic institution but was created for adults and children as a way to unite all people, regardless of background, color or creed, while celebrating each individual’s creativity.

The multihyphenate entertainer has been teasing the collection on Instagram for several days, but the details are finally being revealed. She describes the collection as a “figurative space that is somewhere between where you are now, and where you aspire to be. Described by some as a club, others as a collective, Halls of Ivy is a boundless, unconfined place where everyone is welcome.”

Ivy Park’s Halls of Ivy
Ivy Park’s Halls of Ivy. Courtesy of Ivy Park/PaulWilmotCommunications

Queen Bey herself is featured in the campaign for the Adidas x Ivy Park collection alongside some children of famous parents, including Kobe and Vanessa Bryant’s daughter, Natalia, and Ryan Phillippe’s and Reese Witherspoon’s children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe. Basketball stars James Harden and Jalen Green and a cast of models are also pictured in the campaign, which has the tag line Welcome to the Halls of Ivy.

Related Galleries

The collection is expansive, offering 89 apparel pieces, 11 accessories and four footwear models. For the adult apparel, Halls of Ivy offers a variety of updated classic silhouettes including a patchwork puffer, a sequined duster, a bralette, knit pants, a romper, a faux leather skirt and a bodysuit. The sizing goes from XXXS to 3XL for the unisex styles and 1X to 4X for the women’s wear. Prices range from $45 to $600.

The footwear offering is led by the IVP Savage sneaker, an archival trail running shoe available in cream white, wild pine and night indigo. There’s also a new iteration of the IVP Super Sleek sneaker and boot. Prices range from $140 to $200.

Ivy Park’s Halls of Ivy
Ivy Park’s Halls of Ivy. Courtesy of Ivy Park/PaulWilmotCommunications

There are also 34 apparel pieces for kids, including a houndstooth printed cotton twill jacket, as well as pants, a skirt, a printed ripstop down puffer and a faux fur coat. Foundational pieces include a washed French terry hoodie, sweatpants, cropped T-shirts and a bra. Sizes for kids range from 2T-XL for the fashion and foundation pieces and 5T-XL for activewear. Prices range from $30 to $189. There’s also one footwear model, the Ultra Boost, which retails for $90.

All told, Halls of Ivy “firmly believes that the power of higher learning can also come from finding your own voice through self-expression, connecting with one another, and sharing space with like-minded people. Our design cues are based on this philosophy and present a collection of classic fashion silhouettes, infused with individual style, swagger and the spirit of following your wildest dreams,” the companies said.

Halls of Ivy will launch exclusively for 24 hours on the Adidas e-commerce site on Dec. 9 before being released globally on Dec. 10.

The first Ivy Park collection under Adidas debuted in January 2020 and sold out in minutes. Beyoncé initially launched the brand under Topshop in 2016. However, after sexual assault allegations came to light regarding Sir Philip Green, the brand’s owner, which he denied, the singer bought back her shares, assuming full ownership of the line in November 2018. In 2019, Beyoncé revealed that she had partnered with Adidas to relaunch her Ivy Park brand.

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Everything to Know About Beyoncé's Latest

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad