EXCLUSIVE: Everything To Know About Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Capsule With Peloton

Beyoncé on a bike?

Well, if the singer and entrepreneur does decide to mount a stationary cycle, she’ll definitely be dressed appropriately.

Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park collection has teamed with Peloton on their first capsule collection of apparel and footwear that will be released on Nov. 10.

The two have been working together for a year. Earlier this week, the singer and the connected fitness company launched the second installment of the Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series. It included 72 hours of content including 17 classes over a three-day period with content streamed globally from Peloton Studios New York and the new Peloton Studios London. In 2020, they teamed up on the Artist Series and pro-social initiatives where historically Black colleges and universities were gifted with Peloton digital memberships. This year, Beyoncé and Peloton are providing the fitness facilities of 10 of these schools with Peloton bikes.

But this marks the first apparel collection tied to the partnership. The Adidas x Ivy Park x Peloton capsule features performance and lifestyle apparel and footwear in neon pops of color grounded in black and olive in new and signature styles inspired by Peloton. The capsule features 29 pieces including bike shorts and tights with matching bras, looser shorts and T-shirts designed for layering, as well as cropped hoodies and long windbreakers. There is also one shoe, the IVP Ultrapark, which is a unisex model offered in sizes 4 to 14. The apparel will be offered in XXS to 3XL. Prices will range from $45 to $200 for the apparel and $200 for the shoes.

Becs Gentry strikes a pose. Courtesy of Ivy Park

The Adidas x Ivy Park x Peloton collection will be sold on the Adidas and Peloton e-commerce sites as well as in select Adidas stores worldwide.

To promote the collection, the companies have created a campaign intended to showcase the dynamics of the human body featuring some of Peloton’s highest-profile instructors including cycling and dance cardio teachers Ally Love and Cody Rigsby, Tread Instructors Becs Gentry and Kirsten Ferguson, Tread and Strength instructor Adrian Williams, yoga and meditation instructor Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts, and strength instructor Rad Lopez. The cast is rounded out by yoga Instructor Jessamyn Stanley, holistic aesthetician Shani Hillian and meditator Sheena Sood.

Peloton has partnered with a number of brands over the years, ranging from Spiritual Gangster and Fourlaps to Athleta. Last month, it introduced its first in-house private label collection under the Peloton Apparel name. Although producing its own line is now the focus for the company, its executives said important collaborations would continue to be offered when appropriate.

The first Ivy Park collection with Adidas debuted last January. Beyoncé had launched the line with Topshop in 2016, but after sexual assault allegations surfaced around Sir Philip Green, Topshop’s then-chief executive officer, which he denied, she bought back his shares and assumed full ownership of the line in November 2018. In 2019, she revealed that she had brought the collection to Adidas.

The most recent collection, Ivy Park Rodeo, dropped in August and celebrated the history of Black cowboys and cowgirls.