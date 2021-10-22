×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 22, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Touts Golden Year, New Projects

Business

Hermès Revenues Jump 31.5% in Q3 as Asia Remains Strong

Business

Kohl’s Corp.: Are Separate Dot-com and Store Companies in the Cards?

EXCLUSIVE: Everything To Know About Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Capsule With Peloton

The Adidas-produced collection features performance and lifestyle product.

Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby in Adidas
Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby in Adidas x Ivy Park x Peloton.

Beyoncé on a bike?

Well, if the singer and entrepreneur does decide to mount a stationary cycle, she’ll definitely be dressed appropriately.

Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park collection has teamed with Peloton on their first capsule collection of apparel and footwear that will be released on Nov. 10.

The two have been working together for a year. Earlier this week, the singer and the connected fitness company launched the second installment of the Peloton x Beyoncé Artist Series. It included 72 hours of content including 17 classes over a three-day period with content streamed globally from Peloton Studios New York and the new Peloton Studios London. In 2020, they teamed up on the Artist Series and pro-social initiatives where historically Black colleges and universities were gifted with Peloton digital memberships. This year, Beyoncé and Peloton are providing the fitness facilities of 10 of these schools with Peloton bikes.

Related Galleries

But this marks the first apparel collection tied to the partnership. The Adidas x Ivy Park x Peloton capsule features performance and lifestyle apparel and footwear in neon pops of color grounded in black and olive in new and signature styles inspired by Peloton. The capsule features 29 pieces including bike shorts and tights with matching bras, looser shorts and T-shirts designed for layering, as well as cropped hoodies and long windbreakers. There is also one shoe, the IVP Ultrapark, which is a unisex model offered in sizes 4 to 14. The apparel will be offered in XXS to 3XL. Prices will range from $45 to $200 for the apparel and $200 for the shoes.

 

Becs Gentry strikes a pose.
Becs Gentry strikes a pose. Courtesy of Ivy Park

The Adidas x Ivy Park x Peloton collection will be sold on the Adidas and Peloton e-commerce sites as well as in select Adidas stores worldwide.

To promote the collection, the companies have created a campaign intended to showcase the dynamics of the human body featuring some of Peloton’s highest-profile instructors including cycling and dance cardio teachers Ally Love and Cody Rigsby, Tread Instructors Becs Gentry and Kirsten Ferguson, Tread and Strength instructor Adrian Williams, yoga and meditation instructor Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts, and strength instructor Rad Lopez. The cast is rounded out by yoga Instructor Jessamyn Stanley, holistic aesthetician Shani Hillian and meditator Sheena Sood.

Peloton has partnered with a number of brands over the years, ranging from Spiritual Gangster and Fourlaps to Athleta. Last month, it introduced its first in-house private label collection under the Peloton Apparel name. Although producing its own line is now the focus for the company, its executives said important collaborations would continue to be offered when appropriate.

The first Ivy Park collection with Adidas debuted last January. Beyoncé had launched the line with Topshop in 2016, but after sexual assault allegations surfaced around Sir Philip Green, Topshop’s then-chief executive officer, which he denied, she bought back his shares and assumed full ownership of the line in November 2018. In 2019, she revealed that she had brought the collection to Adidas.

The most recent collection, Ivy Park Rodeo, dropped in August and celebrated the history of Black cowboys and cowgirls.

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Everything To Know About Beyoncé's Ivy

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad