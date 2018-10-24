Billie Eilish, the 16-year-old rising singer who has gained 5 million Instagram followers in 2018 alone, has signed with Next Models for fashion and beauty endorsements.

Eilish, a California native, released her debut EP “Don’t Look at Me” in August 2017 and soon after was named one of Apple Music’s “Up Next” artists. She has sold out four world tours, and a debut album is expected sometime this year. She has taken naturally to the fashion world already, sitting front row at Calvin Klein this past September and performing at a party for Chanel last fall.

“I’m very excited to join the team at Next, and getting to work together on fashion and style, which I am very passionate about,” Eilish says of the signing.

“Billie Eilish breaks boundaries in all that she does,” says Faith Kates, founder of Next Models. “She is amongst the most influential musicians of her generation and we are proud to announce that she has signed to Next Management for fashion and beauty endorsements. The future is bright for Billie and we look forward to working together.”

More from WWD:

Julia Garner’s Manhattan Moment

Sydney Girl Band Erthlings Lifts Off

Ryan Raftery Is Obsessed With Calvin Klein