EXCLUSIVE: Blackpink’s Jisoo, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sharon Alexie Front Dior Addict Campaign

Blackpink’s Jisoo, actress Anya Taylor-Joy and artist Sharon Alexie will appear in the new campaign for Dior Addict lipstick, which is being relaunched this March.

The campaign was lensed by Liz Collins.

The stills, due to break on March 1 on Dior beauty-owned digital channels, appear in the form of diptychs. There’s a product shot appearing on the left and a photo of one of the talents — with high-shine, colored lips — to the right. Each woman is accessorized with a silver Dior bag.

Jisoo Courtesy of Dior

The 30-second video for Dior Addict, coming with the tag line “The new shine lipstick,” features Jisoo with a mic, a swirling Taylor-Joy and Alexie making art. They’re also shown holding the lipstick in the spot that will go live on March 9, also on the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned beauty house’s platforms.

Dior said in a statement of Taylor-Joy ⁠— who is appearing in her first campaign for the house after being named Dior ambassador representing women’s fashion and beauty in October 2021; Jisoo, and Alexie (aka Flamme de Pigalle): “Each one flaunts her own confident style, her highly creative world and, above all, her personality.”

The new Dior Addict lipsticks will be available in four different refillable cases dressed in black lacquer, raw denim, pink quilted material (think Dior’s Cannage leather goods) and metallic silver.

Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior makeup, worked with the LVMH-owned house’s laboratories on the lipstick made 90 percent from ingredients of natural origin and with floral lip care. The new collection includes 40 shades. There’s Dior 8, a “brick red” color; 100 Nude Look, a reinterpretation of Christian Dior’s “greige,” and 525 Chérie, a rosy hue with a name nodding to the women that the designer himself called “Chéries.”

