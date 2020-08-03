Hollywood talent agency CAA has signed Leyna Bloom, WWD has learned exclusively. The 30-year-old model and dancer, who recently made her acting debut in Danielle Lessovitz’s “Port Authority,” is represented by the agency in all areas, including fashion.

Bloom first attracted attention as a figure of New York’s ballroom scene at the House of Miyake-Mugler, which made headlines in 2019 for partnering with Rihanna and Fenty Beauty at their Porcelain Ball.

As a model, Bloom became the first transgender woman of color to appear in an issue of Vogue India. A year later, in 2018, she was cast in the H&M x Jeremy Scott campaign. And on the runway, she became the only transgender model to walk at Paris Fashion Week for Zendaya’s collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger.

Bloom has also made history as an actress. 2019’s “Port Authority” is the first film premiering at the Cannes Film Festival to feature a transgender woman of color in a leading role.

Bloom, an advocate for racial equality and transgender rights, is managed by Kyle Dean at McKeon/Myones Entertainment and Damian Dominion from Dominion Capo Management.