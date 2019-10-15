Model Winnie Harlow is now signed to Creative Artists Agency, the Los Angeles-based talent and sports agency that represents some of Hollywood’s biggest names. She will, however, continue to be managed by First Access Entertainment.

“I am supportive of the new voice CAA is bringing to the conversations around both fashion and beauty, and I am excited to join them,” Harlow shared in a statement to WWD.

The public was introduced to the 25-year-old after she appeared as a contestant on Tyra Banks’ “America’s Next Top Model” in 2014. Harlow, born Chantelle Brown-Young and originally from Canada, noticeably stood out from the other young women on the reality competition; at four years old, she was diagnosed with vitiligo (when pigment-making cells stop producing melanin, which creates a loss of skin, hair or eye color). Harlow, whose symmetrical white spots can be seen throughout her body in her modeling campaigns, has become the face of the autoimmune disorder as she showcases a new standard of beauty in the industry.

Since the TV show, she has walked runways for brands such as Marc Jacobs, Moschino, Prabal Gurung, Tommy Hilfiger, Coach and modeled for Victoria’s Secret, Nike, Swarovski, H&M, Dior Beauty, MAC Cosmetics and Sprite. In 2014, she appeared in Diesel’s spring campaign, and two years later, she was featured in Beyoncé’s visual album “Lemonade,” became the face of Desigual and received “Breakthrough Model of the Year” at Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards. She has graced the covers of Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar and Elle magazine, and this year, she was nominated for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit rookie.