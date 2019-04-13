NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Candice Swanepoel has new representation.

The Victoria’s Secret model and founder of swimwear brand Tropic of C has signed on with Creative Artists Agency for representation in all areas.

Swanepoel will continue to be managed by Marlon Stoltzman. She’s been on Forbes’ “Highest-Paid Models” list every year since 2010, and although she’s best known for her work as an Angel, Swanepoel has appeared in campaigns and on runways for Chanel, Fendi, Tom Ford, Givenchy and many more.

Last year was a big one for the South African model. She became a mother of two, after giving birth to her second child in June; launched Tropic of C, and put her Village Green penthouse condominium up for sale in April — with a price tag of $1.89 million.

When speaking to WWD about her swimwear company in 2018, she explained that the throwback feel of Tropic of C makes her suits stand out.

“We bring a modern approach to vintage classics and a mix of European elegance with Brazilian ease,” Swanepoel said. “We focus on distinct fits — it features a high-cut leg, some corset-type tops and references to the Eighties and Nineties.”

