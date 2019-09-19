WANDERLUST: Chanel will be back on the road, to Capri, Italy, to show its cruise 2021 collection on May 7 next year, WWD has learned.

“We are very happy to go to Italy, and even more so to go to Capri,” Bruno Pavlovsky, president of fashion and president of Chanel SAS, told WWD. “It’s a very inspiring place, very inspiring for Virginie Viard. We have a lovely cruise show in the works.”

“From the 1920s, Gabrielle Chanel offered her clients lightweight and comfortable designs for yachting, coastal resorts, spa towns and other various sunny destinations such as the Riviera and the Lido beaches of Venice,” Chanel said in a statement.

It will be the second cruise collection designed by Viard, who has helmed the house’s artistic direction since the death of Karl Lagerfeld in February.

The Capri event will mark the first time since 2016 that Chanel is to present a cruise line outside of the French capital, where it’s been showing for the last three years to help the city counter the fallout from the 2015 terrorist attacks and to enhance its reputation as the global capital of fashion.

Prior to that, the fashion house was a big proponent of roving cruise shows, starting in 2000 thanks to Lagerfeld. Chanel displayed resort collections in the likes of Saint-Tropez, Singapore, Venice, and even Havana, Cuba, in 2016.

“For us, this remains an exceptional moment to express a real collection, with true creativity and a real point of view that Chanel wants to incarnate today,” said Pavlovsky.

Chanel also has had wanderlust for its Métiers d’Art show, which has been staged in locales as far-flung as Salzburg, Rome and New York.