EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Ackie, Daryl McCormack Named Chopard Trophée Winners

PARIS — Young stars are set to shine at the Cannes Film Festival, with British actress Naomi Ackie and Irish actor Daryl McCormack honored as this year’s Trophée Chopard winners.

The prize for emerging talent will be presented by godmother Natalie Portman during the Cannes Film Festival.

“The Trophée Chopard ceremony is truly such a special moment for us each year. I’m a great movie enthusiast — and films have served as a great source of inspiration for me, so the Trophée Chopard has always been a way for us to give back to this industry and to honor the up-and-coming talents in cinema,” said Chopard copresident and artistic director Caroline Scheufele.

“This year’s honorees are both exceptional talents who have bright futures ahead of them,” she added, noting the two already have a handful of prestigious acting nominations between them. “They are truly stars on the rise.”

Ackie received a slew of supporting actress nominations for her role in Lady Macbeth in 2018. She was also nominated for a BAFTA Rising Star award earlier this year, and took home a BAFTA TV best supporting actress trophy for her role in “End of the F***ing World” in 2020.

The 31-year-old actress has three big projects in the pipeline.

Akie will next appear in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut “Pussy Island” costarring Channing Tatum, Christian Slater and Geena Davis.

Ackie also stars in “Mickey 17,” the upcoming sci-fi thriller from Oscar and Palme d’Or-winning director Bong Joon Ho alongside Robert Pattinson, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Steven Yeun.

She is also slated for Justin Kurzel’s “Morning,” with Laura Dern and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Daryl McCormack will also be honored in Cannes. He stars in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” opposite Emma Thompson. He earned a BAFTA best actor nod, alongside a BAFTA rising star nomination and a slew of indie film honors for the role.

The Irish actor’s supporting role in “Bad Sisters” also earned him an IFTA nomination in his home country in 2022.

The 31-year-old “Peaky Blinders” actor will next star in the series “The Woman in the Wall” with Ruth Wilson, as well as the thriller “The Lesson” with Richard E. Grant and Julie Delpy, slated to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in June.

It’s the 22nd year for the Trophée Chopard, which honors rising young talents in cinema. Marion Cotillard, Diane Kruger and Shailene Woodley have taken the honor in past years, as have Gael Garcia Bernal, James McAvoy, Hayden Christiansen and Joe Alwyn.

More recently, both Florence Pugh and Jessie Buckley received Oscar nominations the year after receiving the Chopard prize.

“I have to say we’ve had a great track record with recognizing future stars,” added Scheufele.

The gala awards will be held at the Carlton hotel’s Beach Club, hosted by Scheufele alongside Cannes Film Festival president Iris Knobloch and artistic director Thierry Frémaux on May 19.