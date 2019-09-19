French musician Christine and the Queens will be the performer at this year’s Guggenheim gala pre-party, as sponsored by Dior.

The two-night 2019 Dior Guggenheim event, featuring the pre-party and the international gala, will take place on Nov. 13 and 14 this year. The international gala will honor Frank Gehry, Peter Lawson-Johnston, Mary Sharp Cronson and Caroline Cronson. This year’s gala will also mark the 60th anniversary of the museum’s Frank Lloyd Wright-designed building.

Gala co-chairs are Christina and Robert Baker; Pietro Beccari; Maria Grazia Chiuri; Valerie and Charles Diker; Gail Engelberg; Wendy Fisher and Dennis Goodman; Sheree Hovsepian and Rashid Johnson; Phyllis and William Mack; Denise and Andrew Saul; Janine and J. Tomilson Hill, and Jamie Singer and Robert Soros.

Christine and the Queens, born Héloïse Letissier, is a contemporary French pop musician who released her second album, “Chris,” last September. She was featured on the cover of Time magazine’s Next Generation Leaders issue in September 2018; the first single off “Chris,” called “Girlfriend,” was named song of the year by Time. “As a woman, a feminist and a queer woman, I kind of need complexity and I need nuances and I want them,” she told WWD at the time of the album’s release.

The 2019 pre-party and gala mark the seventh year of sponsorship from Dior. Last year’s pre-party featured a performance by Jorja Smith and honored the Edmond de Rothschild Foundations and philanthropists Dimitris Daskalopoulos and Alice Walton.