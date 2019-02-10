ON HER STYLE: Coach is headed to the Grammys’ red carpet and stage. The American brand has created two custom designs for recording artist H.E.R., who is nominated in five categories at the awards.

On the red carpet, H.E.R. will appear in an embellished purple jumpsuit. The design will carry more than 25 types of crystals and sequins that were sewn on by hand. For her performance, H.E.R. will wear a custom sweatsuit swathed in more than 22,000 crystals and sequins. The arrangement is intended to look like the Northern Lights. Coach also created a custom guitar strap for the occasion.

Coach’s executive creative director Stuart Vevers said of the ensembles in a statement to WWD: “I’m really excited to collaborate with H.E.R. for the Grammy Awards. I love her authentic, unfiltered approach. The youthful, playful attitude we share inspired the looks we designed for the awards.”