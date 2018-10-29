Coach is taking its pre-fall show on the road — all the way to China for the first time.

The brand today will reveal that it will hold a runway show — titled “Coach Lights Up Shanghai” — and after party on The Bund, the city’s popular waterfront.

The event will be held on Dec. 8 and is intended to commemorate the brand’s 15th anniversary in China.

The collection will feature specially designed accessories, ready-to-wear and sneakers created by Coach creative director Stuart Vevers in collaboration with important Chinese cultural figures.

“We selected Shanghai as the venue for our first dual-gender runway show outside of New York City in recognition of the important relationship with have with Chinese consumers,” said Joshua Schulman, chief executive officer and president of Coach. “As we celebrate 15 years in the market, we look forward to building an even closer connection between Coach and our fans in China.”

Vevers said staging the pre-fall show in Shanghai “is a big moment for Coach and for me personally. Shanghai is one of the most vibrant, youthful and contemporary cities I have ever visited. It has a distinct energy that is inspiring and exciting — just like New York. I’m most looking forward to taking the spirit of the new Coach and the attitude and energy of New York to Shanghai to connect in an exciting and memorable way.”