WORK HARD, PLAY HARD: British lingerie brand Coco de Mer is getting a bunny makeover via an exclusive collaboration with Playboy. The lingerie collection will launch in January.

“We collaborated with Pamela Anderson last year, and she said Playboy was her university,” said Lucy Litwack, ceo of Coco de Mer. “And, contrary to how it’s portrayed, everyone treated the girls like queens and she said it was a very safe environment. It’s a really interesting collaboration and that empowerment Pamela felt fits right in line with our brand.”

The collaboration isn’t about risqué pieces. Instead, it aims to champion female empowerment and project a more playful and glamorous image.

Litwack drew from Playboy’s extensive archive and took inspiration from the Fifties pin-up look. The collection includes bodysuits, playsuits and slips and other lingerie and nightwear pieces with a playful red lips motif and embroidery. Some pieces will be embellished with pom-poms to mimic the signature Playboy bunny logo.

The Playboy collection aims to be more commercial than the Coco de Mer main line and to court a different consumer. The exclusive collaboration will be marked at a lower price point to attract younger clientele. Prices range from 35 pounds for an eye mask to 120 pounds for a baby-doll slip.

The collaboration is one of many new ventures for Coco de Mer. The lingerie brand has just launched on Net-a-porter, which will stock the Icons and fall 2018 mainline collections and the brand’s V&A capsule collection. Coco de Mer’s diffusion line Reign by Coco de Mer, which is already stocked in Asos, will be launching on Very.co.uk in August.

Coco de Mer has also just celebrated its launch at Fenwick on Bond Street this month and is set to tap into key U.S. markets with stockists such as Journelle in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago; Alla Prima in San Francisco, and Maison Jolie in Houston.

“It’s important to open it up to different markets and different consumers with our diffusion range because female erotic education is important for everyone, from every age. Our customer base is also very equally split, 50-50 male and female because we’ve created a comfortable shopping environment,” said Litwack.