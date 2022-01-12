EXCLUSIVE: Dakota Fanning Tapped as Clé de Peau Beauté’s Newest Global Ambassador

To ring in its 40th anniversary, Clé de Peau Beauté has revealed its new faces for its brand, one of whom is none other than Dakota Fanning.

Fanning has been a household name in Hollywood for more than two decades, starring in movies such as “Uptown Girls,” “War of the Worlds,” “The Twilight Saga” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

The beauty brand has also tapped actresses Ella Balinska and Diana Silvers, known for their roles in “Charlie’s Angels” and “Booksmart,” respectively, as global ambassadors.

“It’s an honor — not just to be asked to represent such a distinguished luxury brand, but also to take on this role with incredible women like Ella and Diana,” Fanning told WWD. “They are both such talented artists in such distinct ways, and that’s something about Clé de Peau Beauté that really speaks to me.”

“I’m excited to be able to represent a brand that I genuinely believe in. Their products are luxurious and of high quality,” Fanning continued. “Clé de Peau Beauté also puts a lot of energy and effort into giving back to young women around the world through their philanthropy.”

Yukari Suzuki, chief brand officer of Clé de Peau Beauté, added that it’s important “as a brand to connect with customers and help them see how we fit into their lives.” Their hope is that consumers will be able to resonate with this philosophy through their three new ambassadors.

“[These] three actors are truly representative of today’s women: empowered, confident, socially conscious and always working toward unlocking their own potential and the potential of those around them,” Mizuki Hashimoto, chief brand officer of Clé de Peau Beauté, said in a statement. “We’re so excited to have them as a part of the Clé de Peau Beauté family.”

The stars will make their first commercial appearance this month in a campaign photographed by Cliff Watts.

Some of Fanning’s go-to products from the luxury label include the Long-Lasting Hydrating Veil with SPF and its lipsticks, especially the Lipstick Matte in Splendorous 114 and Legend of Rouge 103. (The Splendorous 114 is not yet available to purchase in the U.S.)

The 27-year-old actress is filming “Ripley,” written and directed by Steve Zaillian, in which she plays Marge opposite Andrew Scott of “Fleabag” who will take on the role of Tom Ripley.

Additionally, Fanning plays Susan Ford in the anthology drama series “The First Lady,” alongside Michelle Pfeiffer, who plays Betty Ford. The Showtime series tells the story of former first ladies Ford, Michelle Obama and Eleanor Roosevelt.

“I’m excited about both projects and look forward to audiences getting to see them,” Fanning said.

