Following the success of her vintage, reworked denim, designer Danielle Guizio is launching her first denim line within her namesake fashion label. The designer, who started her five-year-old, New York-based label with graphic T-shirts (that immediately sold out), has grown her business across categories including contemporary ready-to-wear and swimwear, landing her on Forbes 30 under 30 list for 2019.

With a 10,000-person waitlist for her vintage denim, in addition to her cult-Instagram and celeb-friendly following, the brand’s expansion into her own offering felt like the next step. Over the past two years, Guizio researched and designed with sustainability in mind — her denim is washed with 70 percent less water and without the use of harmful chemicals — in developing her first pair of jeans. Guizio’s first style comes in a high-rise denim with whiskering and distressing, zig-zag pocket stitching and a custom leather logo back patch inspired by her vintage, reworked pieces. The jeans will be offered on her web site, as well as specialty retailers, for $346. The brand plans to introduce additional styles within the coming months, including rhinestone embellished offerings within her spring 2020 and upcoming fall 2020 collections.