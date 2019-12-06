DG-Denim_5

Following the success of her vintage, reworked denim, designer Danielle Guizio is launching her first denim line within her namesake fashion label. The designer, who started her five-year-old, New York-based label with graphic T-shirts (that immediately sold out), has grown her business across categories including contemporary ready-to-wear and swimwear, landing her on Forbes 30 under 30 list for 2019. 

With a 10,000-person waitlist for her vintage denim, in addition to her cult-Instagram and celeb-friendly following, the brand’s expansion into her own offering felt like the next step. Over the past two years, Guizio researched and designed with sustainability in mind — her denim is washed with 70 percent less water and without the use of harmful chemicals — in developing her first pair of jeans. Guizio’s first style comes in a high-rise denim with whiskering and distressing, zig-zag pocket stitching and a custom leather logo back patch inspired by her vintage, reworked pieces. The jeans will be offered on her web site, as well as specialty retailers, for $346. The brand plans to introduce additional styles within the coming months, including rhinestone embellished offerings within her spring 2020 and upcoming fall 2020 collections.

You May Also Like

denim Fashion instagram jeans Sustainability