Actress @domfishback believes in the power of art. ⁣ ⁣ Fishback stars with Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Netflix's "Project Power," in a role she says is rare for Black women.⁣ ⁣ The ambitious sci-fi action thriller out today is the latest choice from the clear-eyed performer, who has been steadfast in the kind of career she wants to build since she started, waiting for the right project each and every time.⁣ Fishback was excited about “Project Power” from the first e-mail she received, an enthusiasm that doubled when she learned Foxx and Gordon-Levitt were not just in talks but solidly attached.⁣ ⁣ “That really excited me, but I also told myself, ‘Now calm down because if the character isn’t right you’re not going to do it,’” Fishback says. “I want longevity in my career, and so I have to think about specifics and be strategic and think about what it means. I want to always have fun and not put myself in a box, and I also want to think of it as work and my career.”⁣ ⁣ “My main goal always was to be versatile. I remember just being from Brooklyn, having a thick accent in school and being made to feel that that would limit me — and so I said it wouldn’t,” Fishback says.⁣ ⁣ At the link in bio Fishback talks about growing up in Brooklyn, her multidiscipline approach to acting, and using art to make a difference. Report: @leighen 📸: @ericagenece