Hollywood talent agency CAA continues to grow its fashion division, signing Denise Bidot, WWD has learned exclusively.
The 34-year-old model is a figure in the plus-size market. She has been the face of campaigns for Lane Bryant, Target, Dove and Olay and has worked for brands that include American Eagle Outfitters, Savage X Fenty and Nasty Gal. In 2015, she appeared in her first runway show for swimsuit and bodywear label Chromat.
Born in Miami, with Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti roots, Bidot has been an advocate for body positivity since she entered the industry. In 2016, she founded “The No Wrong Way Movement,” a cause that works to spread body acceptance and individual beauty. Two years later, she joined the world of reality TV, becoming a judge on the 11th season of Univision’s popular beauty pageants competition “Nuestra Belleza Latina.” The theme that season was “no sizes, no limits, no excuses.”