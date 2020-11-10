Diane von Furstenberg is receiving the designer icon award at this year’s CinéFashion Film Awards. The virtual ceremony, typically held in Los Angeles, will be hosted by Kelly Osbourne and air in two parts on Nov. 24 and 25 on Cinémoi, a television network that showcases film and fashion.

Other honorees are Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah, receiving the emerging designer trophy for their fashion brand Studio One Eighty-Nine; musician Chaka Khan, being awarded timeless icon, and American-Indian rapper Raja Kumari, who’s taking home emerging music artist.

The ceremony will include appearances by presenters Dionne Warwick, Mary Wilson, Eve and Maggie Q. Among the nominees is actor Henry Cavill for his Hugo Boss eyewear ad campaign.

In film, the show has nominated “Transmotion,” a short showcasing haute couture work by Dutch fashion designer Iris Van Herpen, as well as director Vittorio Bonaffini, who is being recognized for his Roger Vivier commercial “Shoes Shoes Shoes!” Chinese designer Guo Pei is also among the bunch, up for “Savannah.” The film highlights her fall 2020 couture collection.