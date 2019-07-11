Lady Liberty’s godmother is making her debut at DragCon.

This September, DragCon will return to New York City, where queens such as Aquaria, Asia O’Hara, Jiggy Caliente, Kim Chi, Miss Fame, Violet Chachki and TV personality Michelle Visage will take over the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. The three-day convention, which kicks off on Sept. 6, will feature vendors, exhibitors and talks, including one between RuPaul and none other than Diane von Furstenberg.

“Diane von Furstenberg and RuPaul are a perfect pairing of true pioneers who defied all odds to build brands and careers that have endured for decades,” said Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey, DragCon’s cofounders, in a joint statement. “Designer, activist and philanthropist DVF recently served as godmother to the Statue of Liberty, raising funds for a new museum at the base of the statue. There are several theories about who was the model for the statue, and one suggests it was the sculptor’s brother, which would make Lady Liberty a drag queen. The one thing that Lady Liberty, DVF and RuPaul all have in common is that they stand for the power of love and the acceptance of all people, no matter how diverse. Let freedom reign.”

On Sept. 7 at 4 p.m., RuPaul will sit down with von Furstenberg to chat about life, fashion and how she became godmother to the Statue of Liberty. The pair will also speak about von Furstenberg’s role in the HBO documentary “Liberty: Mother of Exiles.”

As drag continues to enter mainstream consciousness, DragCon is becoming a destination for fashion and beauty insiders. Drag artist Miss Fame debuted her eponymous beauty label at last year’s convention, which was sponsored, in part, by Anastasia Beverly Hills.

More from WWD.com:

Miss Fame on the Launch of Her Beauty Brand and the ‘Mainstreaming’ of Drag

Are Influencers Now Part of Fashion’s Elite?