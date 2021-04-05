RIVIERA READY: Out to meet high-end consumers in their summer haunts, Dior is taking its Dioriviera beach collection — from espadrilles to Toile de Jouy hammocks, as well as Christian Dior surfboards and even Vespas — beyond the Mediterranean to places like Santa Monica, Sanya and Osaka.

“As artistic director of a brand like Dior, I am very interested in tackling the complexity of projects that now more than ever have to be built of several well-structured parts,” said Maria Grazia Chiuri, describing the process behind such efforts.

“That is why I’ve included themes in the collections that are close to my heart, that I like to update and expand on each season,” Chiuri said. “Like Dioriviera.”

Dior began selling a beach collection at a pop-up store in Mykonos in 2018, joining the ranks of luxury brands courting customers in summer holiday destinations with in-season merchandise and convenient temporary locations.

This year, the label’s Dioriviera collection includes pieces in Chiuri’s toile de jouy motifs, accessories galore and items from Dior Maison. Products include stationery, cushions, placemats, parasols, tote bags, espadrilles, DiorClub ponchos, Dway mules, sailor tops imprinted with the names of seaside destinations and the customizable Vespa 946 Christian Dior.

“It’s a summer collection, linked to several vacation spots, and is now a much-appreciated capsule collection,” Chiuri said.

“Today it has become a constellation of simple and exquisite pieces that can be combined in endless ways,” she added.

The products will be sold in boutiques and resort stores including Cannes, Saint Tropez, Monaco, Capri, Mykonos, Bodrum, Ibiza and Marbella as well as at the Rosewood Miramar Beach store in Montecito, Calif. The brand has nearly a dozen pop-up stores scheduled to open in May, June and July, including seven in Asia, in Hong Kong, Sanya, Shanghai, Chengdu and Osaka, as well as Beverly Hills and Soho, and, in a first, the Portonovi Marina in Montenegro.