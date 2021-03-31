FAR OUT: From the smiling models and colorful clothes to the trippy backdrops, Dior’s men’s wear campaign for pre-fall radiates fun.

And that’s exactly what Kim Jones, artistic director of Dior men’s collections, was going for to convey the spirit of his collaboration with American artist Kenny Scharf. Jones conscripted photographer Rafael Pavarotti, stylist Melanie Ward and models Issa Naciri, Ibrahim Mohamed, Thatcher Thornton and Woosang Kim for the images, slated to break in British GQ and Vogue Man Arabia on Thursday.

According to Jones, “bringing Kenny Scharf’s out-of-this-world universe to life via Rafael’s photography this season was a moment of optimism in challenging times. These images represent the hope of returning to reality in a not-so-distant future.”

The cartoon-like paintings of Scharf, a mainstay of the New York art scene in the 1980s, appear on clothes and accessories, sometimes rendered in painstaking seed-stitch embroideries. Dior described Scharf’s pop aesthetic and impish, imaginary characters as being “at the crossroads of cartoons, Surrealism and science fiction.”

The campaign also showcases bags from the Dior Lock line, and Jones’ latest footwear proposition: Dior Explorer II boots.

Ronnie Cooke Newhouse acted as art director, while Peter Philips did makeup and Guido Palau the hair, which channeled a Nineties club-kid attitude. The clothes, meanwhile, take a cue from the comfort dressing that has become de rigueur for legions of people working and socializing from home: belted, robe-like jackets and coats, plus loose pajama-style pants.

See also: