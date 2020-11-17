GROUND CONTROL: Since taking over as artistic director of men’s collections at Dior, Kim Jones has increased the brand’s visibility by staging roving runway spectacles for its pre-fall collection.

After alighting in Tokyo in 2018 and Miami in 2019, the line will be presented online this year, due to the ongoing travel restrictions designed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The collection will be unveiled on Dec. 8 on dior.com. An exclusive event will take place in Beijing at the same time, though it won’t include a runway display.

Dior did not say whether the collection would include another of the artist collaborations, which have become a hallmark of Jones’ tenure at the French luxury house. His most recent spring 2020 collection, also presented digitally, was an homage to Ghanaian painter Amoako Boafo.

Jones has previously commissioned artists including Kaws, Daniel Arsham, Hajime Sorayama and Raymond Pettibon to collaborate on his collections — a practice that the designer links to house founder Christian Dior’s early career as a gallerist.

His pre-fall show in Miami last year featured a tie-up with streetwear pioneer Shawn Stüssy — though Jones said he also considered the founder of the Stüssy label an artist, since his handwriting was universally recognizable. It also featured one of the year’s hottest sneaker launches, the Air Dior designed in collaboration with Air Jordan.