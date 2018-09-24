NEW FACE: L’Oréal Paris has signed model Duckie Thot as its newest ambassador.

“I’m honored to represent L’Oréal Paris, a brand that celebrates infinite ways to be beautiful and makes products for all women,” Thot said. “I’m looking forward to helping more girls love the beauty of their dark skin. In my mind, I’m going back in time and telling the young girl I was: ‘Dream big, work hard and trust in yourself girl, because one day you’re going to say yes to the number-one beauty brand.’”

“While emerging in a new generation of models, Duckie Thot knows how to use her voice to match the strength of her images,” said L’Oréal Paris global president Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou. “Her energy and message of inclusivity make her a perfect recruit for the L’Oréal Paris family: original and confident in her self-worth. We’re delighted to welcome Duckie and for her to continue motivating women to believe in their own beauty around the globe.”

On Sept. 30, Thot will make her first appearance as a L’Oréal Paris ambassador on the runway of the brand’s fashion and beauty show on the river Seine during Paris Fashion Week.

Her debut campaigns for L’Oréal Paris are to be for Volume Million Lashes, Colorista, Infaillible Foundation and Rouge Signature.

The 22-year-old — whose given name is Nyadak Thot — was born in Melbourne, Australia, to parents who had escaped Sudan’s civil war. “Duckie Thot’s self-identity is rooted in this Sudan-to-Australia success story,” said L’Oréal, which noted “her breath-taking look and advocating for diversity and self-love.”

Thot moved from Australia to New York and began modeling on catwalks, for editorials and advertising campaign. She has shared her sometimes testing journey on social media.

L’Oréal said Thot challenges the industry norms, like “when she called out having to bring her own makeup onto [the] set or to style her own hair when shoot stylists lacked the knowledge. She launched online conversations where others shared their stories. By speaking out, she has contributed to the redefinition of what [being] a model is. Her uplifting messages are shared to inspire her followers to love themselves.”

Thot has 1 million followers on Instagram and more than 82,000 on Twitter.

She joins L’Oréal Paris’ star-studded lineup of faces, including Jane Fonda, Andie MacDowell, Bianca Balti, Liya Kebede and Eva Longoria.