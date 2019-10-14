Following locations in New York City, San Francisco and Virginia, Dyson will open a store in Los Angeles’ Westfield Century City on Nov. 6. Founded by Sir James Dyson in England during the early Nineties, the company was first known for its cord-free vacuums, but has expanded to offer a number of household appliances, from hairstyling items to purifiers.

“The space has been engineered to bring our technology to life through science, encouraging people to pick up and try each of our latest pieces of technology, whilst understanding how they work,” shared Dyson’s chief executive officer Jim Rowan in a statement to WWD. “It will also be a destination for healthy hairstyling appointments, all within a space offering purified air. Los Angeles is the epicenter of health, and we are excited to see the response.”

Dyson Demo Stores are locations where customers can experience Dyson products in person. Employees are available to showcase the company’s technology on site, and visitors are welcome to test the merchandise themselves. Unlike the other shops, the L.A. space will offer an expanded “beauty bar” that features five styling stations, where Dyson stylists will provide free styling sessions using their “Supersonic” hair dryer and “Airwrap” curler (which can be personalized with initials if purchased). Their newest purifier, “Pure Hot + Cool Cryptomic,” is a fan that promises to capture “particulate matter and gases but goes a step further to destroy formaldehyde off-gassed from items in your home.”

Dyson plans to host regular in-store events to offer consumers information on “health, styling and wellness,” from improving air quality to achieving hairstyling looks.