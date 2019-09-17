TRUE BLUE: Fenty is landing on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées for Paris Fashion Week.

The luxury house launched by Rihanna with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton will take over Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées from Sept. 23 to Oct. 12, bathing its tunnel-like entrance in its signature blue color.

It will mark the brand’s third pop-up worldwide, following a temporary space in the Marais district of Paris for the label’s launch in May and a pop-up in June at The Webster in New York City — and the first time the label has partnered with a department store.

Whether Rihanna will personally inaugurate the space remains to be seen. Fresh off the positive reactions to her Savage x Fenty lingerie show, described as a highlight of New York Fashion Week, the pop star would be certain to trigger a mob scene with a personal appearance at the venue.

Guillaume Houzé, director of image and communication of Groupe Galeries Lafayette, said: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Fenty at our Galeries Lafayette Champs-Elysées flagship for its second Parisian drop, and only a few months after its launch.

“Fenty provides women with a new definition of luxury and a disruptive vision for inclusive fashion that perfectly resonates with our store’s purpose and new retail proposal.”

The 70,000-square-foot flagship, which opened in March, is part of the retailer’s bid to redefine the local retail experience with a mix of spectacular architecture, new-generation sales assistants and a “phygital” store model incorporating elements of online shopping.

As part of the Fenty takeover, the atrium of the soaring Art Deco building will feature a selection of items from the brand’s first three drops alongside its fourth collection, to be released on Sept. 19.

Its imposing staircase, also customized in Fenty blue, will lead to a dedicated shopping area on the first floor featuring new versions of its signature footwear styles presented on a fragmented Lucite bar. Mobile devices will allow shoppers to browse further styles on Fenty’s digital flagship.