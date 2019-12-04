Dior is opening its first “holiday” fragrance pop-up shop at The Grove in Los Angeles through Dec. 29.

The experience is open to the public and will feature events, including a Dior takeover of the lawn at the retail and entertainment space on Dec. 11 from 3 to 9 p.m. Dior Beauty ambassador and influencer Camila Coelho is expected to make an appearance that day from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Located at 189 The Grove Drive, the pop-up will showcase Dior’s known perfumes — J’adore, Sauvage, Joy by Dior and Miss Dior — as well as items from the Maison Christian Dior collection, a series of “artisanal” scents, candles, bath and body products. To mark the holiday occasion, Dior is offering consumers gifting services that include complimentary embroidering, fragrance engraving and gift-wrapping accessories.