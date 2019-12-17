Gabriela Hearst will be the sponsor of this year’s Young Fellows Ball at the Frick Museum, to take place at the museum on March 12.

The annual black-tie event has previously been sponsored by brands like Altuzarra, Escada and Carolina Herrera.

“The museum is obviously a New York institution,” Hearst says. “To be able to have a record of the past in a way — there are not many Gilded Age mansions left. And I am someone who believes that to understand the future you have to learn from the past.”

Hearst, who came to the museum on her first trip to New York, when she was 18 years old — “so we’re talking ancient history” — says that supporting an institution like the museum is important to her as a source of inspiration.

“From a craft perspective and a visual simulation perspective, I find it one of the most rewarding places in the world.”

The brand typically focuses charitable efforts on Save the Children and Our Children’s Trust. “My personal focus is children and the environment, so the future,” says Hearst. “But Wes Gordon is a friend and Paul Arnold invited us to do this and I really like them, so it’s a pleasure.”

Individual tickets for the ball go for $550 for a Benefactor ticket and $375 for a Patron ticket; ticketing priority goes to Young Fellows of The Frick Collection.