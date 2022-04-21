EXCLUSIVE: Gal Gadot Signs on as Tiffany & Co.’s Face for High Jewelry

Tiffany & Co.’s newest high jewelry chapter now has a celebrity face. “Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot has signed on as the official ambassador of Tiffany’s 2022 high jewelry Blue Book collection, called Botanica.

As outlined by WWD last month, the collection takes inspiration from three pillars of nature — with design families influenced by the dandelion, thistle and orchid. Under new LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton leadership, Tiffany has injected a softer hand into its traditional nature-inspired high jewelry concepts — trading a history of more literal interpretations for a more nuanced and sophisticated, stone-driven approach.

In campaign photos — which premiere Friday on Tiffany’s website, social media channels and with select media partners — Gadot is featured in key pieces from across all pillars of the collection, including designs by Jean Schlumberger. She’s seen in a particularly impressive diamond necklace inspired by dandelions that can transform into five configurations and cleverly uses crystal-clear rose cuts to evoke fluffy dandelion pollen.

Gal Gadot in the Orchid Brooch. Courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

“I am incredibly honored to be a part of the new Blue Book high jewelry campaign and feel very fortunate to be able to represent the brand’s most esteemed jewelry collection during this exciting and transformative time,” Gadot said in a statement.

Alexandre Arnault, Tiffany’s executive vice president for product and communications, added of her campaign feature: “Gal Gadot is more than a house ambassador. She epitomizes the effortless glamour, sheer sophistication and sense of modernity that Blue Book represents.”

The Botanica collection, while previewed to press in March, will become available to clients this weekend with a special event in Miami Beach. Two new iterations of Botanica will premiere in London in June and select cities across China beginning in October.