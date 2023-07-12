EXCLUSIVE: Ganni Partners With Parade for Its First Size-inclusive Intimates Collection

Ganni, the Copenhagen-based fashion brand known for its Scandi 2.0 sense of style, is tapping into the achieves for its latest collaboration with Gen Z innerwear brand Parade.

Leveraging the loved Ganni prints, the capsule introduces new, bright colors to signature leopard and floral patterns for a remixed and reinvigorated look across bralettes, briefs, a thong and a catsuit available in sizes XS to 3XL.

Co-created by Parade’s cofounder, chief executive officer and creative director Cami Téllez and Ganni’s creative director Ditte Reffstrup, the collaboration is designed to celebrate diversity and empower individuals to express their unique identities. The brands, which have both prioritized values of inclusivity, responsible practices, self-expression and confidence, found a unique synergy that the duo said audiences will appreciate.

The partnership between the two brands, about a year in the making, was right from the beginning, according to Reffstrup. “As it goes with some things, the energy was just right. Parade does such an amazing job of speaking to a diverse and inclusive community with their products.”

Parade x Ganni.

Moreover, Téllez told WWD that Ganni is not only one of her favorite brands but is one of the top brands being talked about within the Parade community and one they have expressed wanting to see Parade collaborate with. “I was absolutely thrilled and beyond excited to collaborate,” Téllez said. “Our audience is ready for us to join forces [and] we’re excited to show that inclusivity, sustainability and self-expression are table stakes for the future of fashion. We’re overjoyed to be celebrating limitless color, fun and the power of being who you are today with Parade x Ganni.”

To create the collection, Téllez and Ditte worked together to combine Ganni’s signature playfulness with Parade’s intuitive understanding of what the customer wants from their underwear.

“To me, the most exciting part was digging into the archival Ganni prints — neon leopards, ditzy bold florals — these iconic prints feel just as current today as they did during Ganni’s rise,” Téllez said. “From the sleek catsuit to the luxurious satin and mesh recycled underwear sets, each piece showcases Scandi-style with a unique, Gen Z twist.”

“We really wanted the collection to feel like a true fusion between Ganni and Parade, bringing in the best of both worlds,” Reffstrup added. “Parade had a bunch of archival Ganni prints on their mood board, and we took the creative direction from that. It felt great to revisit Ganni’s archive prints for this, as it felt so familiar and true to them. At the same time, we added Parade’s key silhouettes and shapes.”

Reffstrup further applauds Parade for “revolutionizing the way people view and experience underwear. Together we wanted to create a fun and freeing collection of pieces. With this collection, we wanted to celebrate individuality and for our community to have fun with it. It’s about dressing for yourself and no one else.”

Parade x Ganni.

Embracing all bodies and celebrating self-expression is something that resonates deeply with Ganni’s values and DNA and is ultimately one of the reasons Reffstrup said Ganni started the Ganni Girls community, where everyone is welcome.

Reffstrup told WWD, the experience with Parade has also opened the brand up to new insights. “We have been on a journey to become even more inclusive across our sizing for the past few years, and partnering with Parade offered us a lot of insight into sizes, grading and making people feel their most confident selves when wearing underwear. I am a strong believer in the power of collaboration and loved sharing the knowledge that came from this partnership.”

Honoring Ganni and Parade’s commitment to responsibility, each piece in the collection has been crafted using recycled materials and is certified by the Global Recycle Standard.

“Ganni and Ditte’s whimsy, bold self-expression and authentic commitment to sustainability is exactly what energizes us and our customer at Parade,” Téllez said. “This collection is a love letter to our diverse shared communities, and I believe it serves as an example of a pinnacle fashion collaboration in 2023 — shared values and style created for and by our community.”

The Ganni x Parade capsule collection will be available in select Ganni stores and through Ganni and Parade’s official websites on Wednesday.