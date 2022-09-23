EXCLUSIVE: Georgia May Jagger Signs With The Lions

Georgia May Jagger has signed with The Lions, WWD has learned exclusively.

The 30-year-old British-American model was previously represented by CAA Fashion.

Jagger made her runway debut when she closed Chanel’s resort 2011 show with a bang — on a motorcycle — as envisioned by Karl Lagerfeld.

Thrusted into the limelight at a young age, as the daughter of Mick Jagger and Jerry Hall, she had already been featured in a magazine spread by that point, first appearing in British Vogue in late 2008.

Georgia May Jagger Courtesy of The Lions

She’s since walked for the likes of Tom Ford, Balmain, Versace, Louis Vuitton and Marc Jacobs. She’s been the face of Hudson Jeans, Rimmel, Thierry Mugler, and has collaborated on capsule collections with Volcom and Mulberry. She’s graced covers of various Vogue issues, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and i-D.

“The one constant with the fashion industry is its vigorous movement of trends and then by proxy people, but when someone is a true disrupter, they’re able to carve a poignant and permanent place for themselves no matter what the current scene is,” Jen Ramey, senior vice president of The Lions, said in a statement. “That is what I have always admired about Georgia, and her impressive repertoire of work echoes that. While her career as of now profoundly speaks for itself, I am very excited for her next chapter, and the heights we’ll reach together with her at The Lions.”

Outside modeling, Jagger is known as co-owner of Bleach London, the British hair salon opened in 2011. It expanded to Los Angeles last year.

At The Lions, founded in 2014, Jagger joins a roster of clients that includes models Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Eva Herzigova, Valentina Sampaio and, most recently, Kristen McMenamy.