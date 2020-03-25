Giorgio Armani has hired Los Angeles-based Celine Khavarani as senior vice president of entertainment industry relations for the Americas.

Khavarani will oversee celebrity dressing and relationships for Giorgio Armani, Emporio Armani and Armani Exchange from the company’s Rodeo Drive office, while reporting to Gaetano Sciuto, chief executive officer of Giorgio Armani Corp., as well as Roberta Armani.

It’s a changing of the guard for the house that shaped the business of Hollywood red-carpet dressing. Since the Nineties, Wanda McDaniel has been Los Angeles’ Armani liason, a celebrity dressing pioneer who helped outfit countless stars and executives from Jodie Foster to Leonardo DiCaprio, Dawn Steel to Martin Scorsese. At the 2020 Oscars alone, Armani dressed Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern, Natalie Portman, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, DiCaprio and more. McDaniel will continue to support the Armani Group in worldwide communication and VIP capabilities, reporting directly to Roberta Armani, the brand shared.

And it’s a full-circle moment for Khavarani, whose first job out of college was in the L.A. Armani p.r. department working under McDaniel in 1999. Khavarani then took on roles at Bulgari, followed by Jimmy Choo, Prada, where she was vice president of VIP relations, and Marc Jacobs in 2015 as senior vice president of global communications for celebrity and VIP. Most recently, she was senior vice president of communications at Tamara Mellon.