NATURAL FIT: Gisele Bündchen has been named the face of Dior Capture Totale. The Brazilian model will appear in a new print and digital advertising campaign for the skin-care line in 2020.

“The perfect embodiment of healthy beauty, our new spokesmodel is the icon of wellness, generated by a unique idea of healthy and purely authentic beauty,” said Claude Martinez, president and chief executive officer of Parfums Christian Dior. “This very same idea lies at the heart of the origins and the history of Capture Totale.

“Inner beauty nourishes, regenerates and radiates infinite external beauty with its full power and vital energy,” the executive continued. “Today, we are celebrating a supermodel glowing with health, who is an accomplished, stunningly beautiful woman, and of course, the iconic muse of conscious beauty, who joins us to convey and celebrate the house of Dior values.”

Alongside being a model, Bündchen is also an actress and environmentalist, who has designed and co-created some fashion collections and accessories.