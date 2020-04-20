Giuliana Rancic is releasing a home collection with the Home Shopping Network, out April 20.

The aim is to provide attainable luxury, said the entertainment reporter and television personality. She previously collaborated with HSN, the television network owned by the Qurate Retail Group, for her clothing line G by Giuliana.

“They were the very first people we reached out to,” Rancic said of HSN in a phone interview. “They said yes and now the line is out next week.”

She created the brand, which she calls August & Leo, with her longtime interior designer and close friend, Lonni Paul. “We’re both born in August,” she said of the name. “And we’re both Leos.”

They met eight years ago after Rancic and her husband Bill, the entrepreneur and first candidate hired on “The Apprentice,” needed a decorator for their Los Angeles home in Brentwood.

“I just loved her work,” said Rancic. Since meeting, she and Paul have collaborated on seven house projects. August & Leo has been a year and a half in the making. “She’s incredibly talented. I love, love, love the way she makes the home feel warm and inviting but still incredibly stylish. She’s very good at mixing high and low pieces.”

Their styles are “very much alike,” shared Paul. “There’s been so many years of working together and developing that…Affordability was so important to us. Everybody should be able to have a beautiful home, no matter what your price point is.”

Items for sale include a $29.95 chenille knit throw; a $59.95, six-piece towel set; a $69.95 set of three frameless candles; a $150 lamp; a $99.95 100 percent cotton comforter set, and a $300 mirror.

Instead of flying to HSN’s set at its headquarters in Florida on launch day, the duo will each be showcasing the line by Skyping live from their homes during the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. On April 24, the two will appear between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., EST.

“HSN allows us to introduce the collection to customers through their digital broadcast channels, which provides a safe space for everyone,” said Rancic. “They’re practicing safe social spacing, so there’s no more in-studio guests. The real change for us is that we won’t be in the studio.”

They will be creating digital content to share tips on how to style the home pieces, continued Rancic, as well as utilizing Instagram to answer customer questions and offer home tours.

“We’re all in this together,” she said of the current climate. “We’ve been home with our families. I have a son and Lonni has twins at home. We’re balancing our days with family, schooling, work but doing it all from home.”