Goop’s health summit is going virtual. Starting April 22, Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand will host a variety of series to discuss all things wellness, the mental, spiritual and physical.

The “In Goop Health” summit, which has been hosted in Los Angeles — the company’s hub — New York City, the Bay Area and London, usually costs goers at least about $650 to attend, with pricing going up to $2,000 for a VIP ticket or $4,500 for the “weekender” option that includes extras like a hotel stay. But with the country in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Paltrow has canceled an upcoming summit and is offering a stripped-down, free, digital version of the event in partnership with YouTube.

“Like everyone, we have this strange unprecedented moment in time and have been evaluating where we can be of service,” said Goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen, who is hosting the sessions. “We want to find ways to create community and bring people together. Bringing it online for the duration of the quarantine felt like a natural extension for us and a way to introduce the content that’s at In Goop Health.

“They’re like weddings,” she continued of the events. “They’re so beautiful. We think about every detail, every moment of the guest experience. The gift bags are amazing and worth more than the value of the ticket. We try to wildly overdeliver and spend a lot of money and energy making it feel like a transporting event…[But] it’s not at a price point that’s acceptable for a lot of people, and we’re also confined by space…We’ve always wanted information [from In Goop Health] to be available to more people.”

Kicking off with intuitive and energy healer Dana Childs, the live, one-hour sessions will occur every Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. PST on YouTube. They’ll then be found on Goop’s own channel at the video-sharing platform, showcasing talks from health and wellness experts and featuring interactive exercises and Q&A’s.

“We wanted it to be accessible and a way for anyone to tune in and have a way to save the videos so that people who can’t make it can still get the content,” said Loehnen. “It won’t be technically perfect, but it’s free information for anyone who wants it.”

They’ll focus on topics that previous attendees of the summits have found most valuable, she added. And while all content is free, Goop is encouraging viewers to donate to medical humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders to support COVID-19.

What is the Goop audience looking for these days? They’re seeking out information on ways to manage stress, anxiety and loneliness, said Loehnen. There’s also high demand for healthy, easy-to-follow recipes. “They’re thinking about ways to use this time to redefine their purpose and values.”