GUCCI’S CHOICE: The resort show schedule is starting to take shape — and editors better be prepared for another world tour.

Gucci on Wednesday revealed plans to return to the U.S. to stage its cruise 2021 collection. Scheduled for May 18, the precise location is still being kept under wraps.

The event will mark five years since creative director Alessandro Michele’s first cruise show in New York, at the Dia Art Foundation.

This will be the latest stop in the brand’s itinerant cruise shows, following the Cloisters of Westminster Abbey in London; the Palatine Gallery at Pitti Palace in Florence; the Promenade Des Alyscamps in Arles, and the Capitoline Museums in Rome.

As reported, Prada is heading to Japan to unveil its resort 2021 collection, to be held on May 21, also in an undisclosed location. This will be the first show staged by Prada in Japan.

Prada started presenting its resort collections with a show in 2017, when the luxury brand staged a runway event at the Fondazione Prada Osservatorio inside Milan’s Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II arcade. In 2018 and 2019, Prada headed to New York to show its resort 2019 and 2020 collections with shows at its headquarters in Midtown Manhattan.

The island of Capri will be the stage for the Chanel cruise show on May 7, the second cruise collection designed by Virginie Viard, who has helmed the house’s artistic direction since the death of Karl Lagerfeld last February. It will be the first time since 2016 the brand will present a cruise line outside of Paris, where it’s been showing for the last three years to help the city counter the fallout from the 2015 terrorist attacks and to enhance its reputation as the global capital of fashion.

Prior to that, starting in 2000, the fashion house held cruise shows in the likes of Saint-Tropez, Singapore, Venice and even Havana in 2016.

Max Mara has chosen Saint Petersburg to present its cruise runway event on May 25. Starting with the 2015 pre-fall season, the Italian women’s fashion group has staged runway shows in New York, London, Shanghai, Reggio Emilia — where it is headquartered — and Berlin.

As for the pre-fall calendar, it already counts a Dior Men’s show in Miami on Dec. 3 and a Giorgio Armani women’s show on Nov. 14 at the Armani Theater in Milan, when the designer will also unveil the first high jewelry collection under the Giorgio Armani luxury label.

