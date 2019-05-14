QUEEN BEE: Honey Dijon is the latest music figure to take a leap into fashion with a prestigious partner: Comme des Garçons is preparing her first products for release in the coming months, WWD has learned.

Dijon and Adrian Joffe, president of Comme des Garçons International and chief executive officer of Dover Street Market, confirmed they are “working on building a brand together called Honey F—ing Dijon.”

They noted “the first small collection of DJ bags and Ts should be launching this summer or early fall.”

A DJ popular with the fashion crowd, Dijon has 118,000 followers on Instagram and commands huge crowds for high-energy sets that mix various genres of dance music. The most recent one was a sold-out “Brunch in the City” event in Barcelona last weekend.

Dijon has also mixed music for Dior Men’s runway shows and performed at an array of fashion events for brands including Burberry.

DJs seem to be the latest fashion stars, with Peggy Gou recently launching her brand Kirin as the latest recruit of New Guards Group, whose stable includes Off-White designer Virgil Abloh and Heron Preston. Both men are also frequently found behind the decks.