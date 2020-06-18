Fitness and wellness influencer Britney Vest is launching a size-inclusive workout line, WVVY, in collaboration with multiplatform retailer HSN, out today.

“The average size of a woman in America is a size 14,” Vest said. “If brands don’t think about that customer, they’re really missing the mark. And what is available for women who are plus size right now isn’t necessarily fashion forward.”

Vest hopes to change that with this collection, available in extra small to 3X. With affordability in mind — everything is under $100, with prices ranging from $30.75 to $68 — she’s offering colorful designs, leopard and tie-dye prints, a reflection of Vest’s bubbly personality. It’s her first fashion endeavor.

“There’s just not enough options for anyone who’s above a size large,” added the 33-year-old, a self-described open book who’s been sharing her weight loss journey on personal blog FittyBritttty since 2014. It’s been a place to connect with others and build a community.

“It started out as a diary of sorts and to find other women who were going through the same things as me,” she said, calling from home in Los Angeles. “Losing weight and going on a wellness journey is sometimes very isolating. Instagram and my brand allowed me to find a common ground with other people who were going through what I was going through.”

View Gallery Related Gallery Natasha Zinko x Duo Ltd Spring 2021

Her following grew gradually, and she now has 286,000 Instagram followers. “It’s about positivity, body love and self-love,” she said of the message behind her personal brand.

“Collaborating with Britney to bring WVVY to life has been an inspirational project for everyone involved,” Rachel Ungaro, vice president of apparel for QVC and HSN, said in a statement. “Britney’s vibrant spirit and confidence radiates not only in her personal life, but in every thread of this collection. Regardless of your size, style or fitness level, there’s something in WVVY for every woman.”

Vest began working on the line over a year ago, after being approached by HSN. The television and shopping network was the right partner, because of its ability to offer “a full-size range to include everybody, all different sizes,” Vest said. “I also have a very personal connection to [HSN]. My grandma was an avid shopper of HSN and QVC. She always had it on in the background.”

Inspired by a poem, the name WVVY is a play on the word curvy. “The word wave stuck out to me,” Vest said. “Every wave that crashes has a unique curve, and the line is inspired by all these amazing women and all their unique body types. I wanted to celebrate that and my California roots, the beach, all that.”

When collaborating with HSN, she concentrated on fit for the line. It’s always been a struggle to “find that perfect workout outfit,” she continued. “It was hard to find bras and leggings that were actually supporting me in my workouts. No brand was really thinking about a woman with boobs, for example.”

Her sports bras provide coverage and support for high-impact workouts, she added: “I also took into consideration certain issues. A lot of complaints have come from the armpit fat area. We wanted to make sure that part wasn’t hanging out, which happens to me all the time in other sports bras.”

Instead of being live in-studio at HSN headquarters in Florida, due to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, Vest will appear on the network via Skype on June 23 at 4 p.m. and June 25 between 7 and 9 a.m., as well as 9 and 11 p.m. EST. Her next collection drops on July 23.

“I can’t wait to receive feedback from my community,” she added. She’ll continue building the brand, introducing denim and accessories. “The options are endless.”