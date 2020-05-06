Today, J.Jill, Inc. announced it will offer nurses, first responders and health-care workers virtual gift cards as a small token of gratitude for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

From May 6 to May 31, in honor of the American Nurses Association’s expansion of National Nurses Week into a month-long celebration, 10,000 redeemable $50 e-gift card codes will be available for health-care professionals. To redeem, they simply verify their credentials through SheerID on J.Jill’s web site to receive the free code.

“J.Jill is proud to recognize and give back to those helping to battle this ongoing pandemic,” said Jim Scully, interim chief executive officer of J.Jill.

Earlier in March, the retailer celebrated International Women’s Day and its two-year partnership with Bottomless Closet, having donated over $40,000 since the partnership began.

Through the Compassion Fund, J.Jill also announced an additional $50,000 donation to Thrive Global’s #FirstRespondersFirst Fund. In all, over $17 million in grants and donations have been allotted since the Compassion Fund’s inception in 2002.

“We hope health-care workers (our number-one customer career group) will spend their virtual card on something that they feel would lift their wardrobe and bring a smile to their face, said Brian Beitler, executive vice president, chief marketing and brand development officer of J.Jill, while expressing gratitude for their frontline service. “The J.Jill brand represents confidence and comfort, so we are pleased to share an item that might bring that to these inspiring individuals,” he added.

On the road to reopening, J.Jill — which operates over 280 stores nationwide — prepares for the new reality of enhanced in-store cleaning protocols, while also instating new fitting room guidelines and curbside pickup.

“As some states begin to ease restrictions, we are looking forward to getting back to serving our customers from our retail stores in a careful and thoughtful way,” added Beitler.