GIRLS AND BOYS: Jacquemus is going coed. The designer’s show on Jan. 18 during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris will showcase both his women’s and men’s fall ready-to-wear collections.

Jacquemus, who launched his men’s line in 2018, previously showed the collections separately, though he tested the coed concept with his 10th-anniversary show, held in a rolling lavender field in Provence, France, in June.

Going forward, he plans to stage two shows a year on the Paris men’s calendar in January and June, bucking the trend among other brands, which tend to hold coed displays during the women’s collections, when more editors are in town.

Jacquemus said he hoped this would have a positive effect on deliveries, with merchandise arriving earlier in stores, as well as lightening the load for his teams, who last year moved into new headquarters in the tony 8th arrondissement of Paris.

To mark his decade in business, the designer known for his oversize sun hats and miniature handbags recently held a sample sale that had lines stretching around the block.