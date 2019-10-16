L.A.-based jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche, known for her luxe yet bohemian aesthetic, will release a men’s collection on Oct. 17.

“I feel blessed to work with some of the most creative men, who inspire me endlessly,” said Aiche in a statement to WWD. “Over the past year, the demand for a men’s collection was growing stronger and stronger. These men pushed me to finally launch it.”

Aiche has found success with her line of stackable necklaces, bracelets and rings. She offers goddess-inspired anklets and body jewelry like diamond halter bras or belly chains. There’s a sexy, whimsical feel to her brand, an ease to it all, and yet it’s fine jewelry, made with diamonds, precious stones and, naturally, “healing” crystals; currently on her site, items range from $27,500 for a diamond “Elizabeth” necklace to $350 for a 14-karat gold ear cuff.

It’s all handcrafted in L.A., rooted in Beverly Hills at Aiche’s showroom. Those in the know — stylists who borrow pieces for clients or photo shoots and celebrity fans that include Rihanna, Charlize Theron, Gigi and Bella Hadid — frequent the property, a house with a backyard garden located on an unassuming residential street. In 2016, Aiche threw a party at the space celebrating Proposition 64, which legalized recreational use of marijuana in California, as she showcased an entire collection, “Sweet Leaf,” inspired by cannabis motifs. Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid showed up in support.

Found at retailers like Saks Fifth Avenue and Net-a-porter, Jacquie Aiche has become a lifestyle brand that’s expanded to offer more than jewelry, from accessories like snakeskin lighters and clutches to hoodies and denim shirts, made in collaboration with Mother Denim.

The new men’s line, launching on the company site, features necklaces, including chains with lighters, bracelets, rings, customized Rolex watches and “Sweet Leaf” vintage denim shirts.

“I wanted to be able to give my guys the same energy that I see my girls light up with, an energy that makes you feel so good, empowered, and sexy as soon as the pieces touch the skin,” continued Aiche, who has Egyptian and Native American origins. “After all, they deserve it, too.”