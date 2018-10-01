PICTURE PERFECT: Kaia Gerber has been named the new YSL Beauté makeup ambassador, WWD has learned.

“To be the new face of YSL Beauté is an opportunity to write a new story full of fun, color and makeup,” the model said. “I love the DNA of a brand that is so subversive, while being so luxurious and cool.”

“Kaia is a blossoming talent with a unique sense of style and a stunning beauty,” said Stephan Bezy, international general manager of Yves Saint Laurent Beauté at L’Oréal. “The perfect embodiment of her generation’s desire for authenticity and edginess, as a muse and ambassador she will convey those values, which entirely resonate with what YSL Beauté stands for.”

The 17-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford is a model-of-the-moment. She’s graced covers of magazines such as Vogue Paris, Vogue Italia, Love and Pop. Gerber made her debut runway season in fall 2017, which was followed by a slew of other catwalk appearances.

She boasts 3.8 million followers on Instagram.

“I think these days, everything you do has to be measured with a degree of responsibility,” Gerber said. “If there are people who view me as a role model, I really hope to be able to create positive images and messages that inspire others to feel confident about the way they look, to look after themselves and basically be kind to themselves.”

Starting in January, she is to be the face of Rouge Volupté Shine moisturizing lipstick in a campaign lensed by David Sims. Gerber will front advertising for Touche Éclat and Mascara Volume Effet Faux Cils, as well.

Tom Pecheux, global beauty director for YSL Beauté, said during the shoots “everything felt very easy, very connected.”