Karl Lagerfeld had a great appreciation for makeup, using eye shadow to hand-color his dreamy fashion illustrations. The late designer was also famous for conceiving entire fashion collections in his sleep — up to and including the beauty look.

Among the many projects he had initiated before his passing in February was a makeup range in collaboration with L’Oréal Paris that channeled his “rock-chic style, fused with a sense of Parisian elegance,” according to the partners.

“This line of makeup truly reflects the Karl Lagerfeld brand universe and what Karl loved in makeup,” said Caroline Lebar, head of image and communication at the Karl Lagerfeld fashion house.

She lauded the inclusive “beauty for all” ethos of L’Oréal Paris, noting, “Karl liked it when a collaboration resonated with a brand and would make a real impact on many people.”

The one-off collection is to be revealed for online sales on Sept. 20 with a global release on Sept. 27 during Paris Fashion Week.

L’Oréal and Lagerfeld are keeping product particulars and pricing under wraps, but said the range would be created with the beauty firm’s “scientific dedication and color expertise.”

The partners also trumpeted their shared “pioneering spirit and commitment to celebrating feminine power, with a relentless quest to create the unexpected.”

“All of our fashion designer collaborations are an honor, but this one is particularly meaningful,” said Délphine Viguier-Hovasse, the new global brand president of L’Oréal Paris. “While Karl upturned the hierarchy of the landscape to democratize fashion, L’Oréal Paris is committed to making beauty according to women’s own rules and desires.”

The makeup collection will be backed by a campaign inspired by Lagerfeld’s brand codes and famous quotes and mantras, such as “Embrace the present and invent the future.”

Fond of collaborations, Karl Lagerfeld fashion house has done limited-edition makeup with Australian beauty company ModelCo and a capsule range with retail giant Sephora.

Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, has cited a “very positive dynamic” in the company with the teams eager to continue building on the legacy of Lagerfeld, who died Feb. 19 after an unprecedented fashion career defined by a staggering creative output.

Righi said the project with L’Oréal Paris brought the makeup collaboration to life “in such a cool way — and Karl’s way.”