EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss Signs With The Society Management

Karlie Kloss has signed with The Society Management.

On Wednesday, the modeling agency confirmed the supermodel has joined its A-list roster.

“The Society Management is honored to welcome Karlie Kloss to our roster. Karlie is not only a phenomenal talent, but a fashion icon whose influence resonates within and outside the fashion spectrum,” a spokesperson for The Society Management told WWD. “In addition to her entrepreneurial success and philanthropic endeavors, our team is honored to join Karlie’s journey and will help champion her ongoing commitment toward a multitude of inspiring roles for many years to come.”

Kloss will join other big names in the agency, such as Kendall Jenner, Birgit Kos, Josephine Skriver, Liu Wen, Cindy Bruna and more.

As a prominent model in the industry, Kloss has walked and shot campaigns for designers such as Christian Dior, Versace, Alexander McQueen, Brandon Maxwell and Oscar de la Renta. She is currently also the face and brand ambassador for Estée Lauder.

Karlie Kloss at the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China. Star Max/IPx

Her career trajectory skyrocketed after walking in her first show for Calvin Klein in 2007. In 2011, she made her debut for the coveted Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, and was a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 2013 to 2015. Kloss is also a 43-time Vogue cover girl.

Outside of modeling, Kloss is also a known entrepreneur and philanthropist. In 2014, Kloss began coding, which led her to launch Kode With Klossy a year later. The nonprofit focuses on teaching and offering opportunities to young women to help inspire them to pursue their career goals in a technology-based world. Kode With Klossy has reached more than 8,000 students through its flagship summer camps.

Kloss is married to businessman and investor Joshua Kushner. The two tied the knot in October 2018 and welcomed their first child, a son named Levi, in March.

