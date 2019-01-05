SNEAK PEAKY: Kent & Curwen is hitting the gritty streets of Twenties Birmingham, England, collaborating with the makers of “Peaky Blinders,” the hit BBC TV crime drama, on a capsule collection.

The capsule will make its debut on Sunday during the Kent & Curwen presentation at the grand Two Temple Place, overlooking the Thames, WWD has learned.

David Beckham, an investor in Kent & Curwen and the face of its campaigns, his eldest son Brooklyn and some cast members are expected to be at the Kent & Curwen show. The award-wining series, which began airing in 2013, stars Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson, and the next season is due to start in September, just as the collection drops in-store.

Kent & Curwen designer Daniel Kearns has created a three-piece tweed suit, lightweight frock coat, collarless shirts inspired by Twenties styles, peg leg trousers and flat caps. Some styles have printed canvas patches featuring the brand’s rose motif done as a Victorian-era photograph with the writing, “Garrison Tailors by Order of the Peaky Blinders.”

Garrison Tailors is a men’s wear clothing company founded by the writer and creator of Peaky Blinders. The British-made tailored clothing is inspired by the Peaky Blinders-era costumes.

The story follows police and gangsters in the aftermath of World War I. The star is the war hero Thomas Shelby, who runs the Peaky Blinders gang who sew razor blades into the peaks of their caps. Inspector Chester Campbell travels from Belfast to Birmingham to try to rid the city of the gangs.