EXCLUSIVE: Kenzo Drops First Limited-Edition Capsule by Nigo Alongside NFTs

SAY IT WITH FLOWERS: The Nigo era at Kenzo will start with a flower.

The first limited-edition drop under the house’s new artistic director features a floral graphic inspired by the boke, a Japanese quince bush that blooms in February. It will adorn sweatshirts, long-sleeve T-shirts, a jersey cardigan and nylon coach jackets.

The line is scheduled to go on sale on Saturday in selected stores and on Kenzo’s web site, as a prelude to his debut collection for fall 2022. The brand said it plans to release three additional drops for spring, each revolving around natural elements, in line with the legacy of the label’s founder Kenzo Takada.

In conjunction with the collection, Kenzo will release a limited edition of 100 NFTs, marking its official entry into Web 3.0. Each drop will be accompanied by a collection of NFTs that unlock exclusive access into the world of Kenzo, with additional information and updates to be posted on the label’s social channels.

Looks from Nigo’s first limited-edition capsule collection for Kenzo. Courtesy of Kenzo

For his first capsule, Nigo has designed two five-piece wardrobes for women and men, but the collection is genderless in spirit. It also includes an oversized hoodie, cargo pants and a cargo skirt in Japanese washed cotton twill. “The drop is largely retained in white as a nod to the image of a blank page: new beginnings,” Kenzo said in a statement.

It comes on the heels of Nigo’s runway debut during Paris Fashion Week for the fall men’s collections, which drew a crowd of top musicians including Ye, Pharrell Williams, Tyler, the Creator, Gunna and Pusha T.

