EXCLUSIVE: Kiernan Shipka Is Fronting Nina Le Parfum From Nina Ricci

FORBIDDEN FRUIT: American actress Kiernan Shipka is the face of the new Nina Le Parfum scent, from Nina Ricci, which is due out in France on Monday.

“I have a very personal history with Nina, the fragrance,” said Nina Ricci designer Harris Reed. “It was the one perfume I would always play with from my mom’s collection. It had such a fascinating shape, and I have these beautiful memories of cherishing it as a keepsake. So when I started at the house, perfume was something I wanted to get my hands on quite quickly.”

Nina by Nina Ricci, the original scent in the fragrance franchise full of apple-shaped flacons, was launched in 2006. Puig is Nina Ricci’s owner.

“Finding a muse for this campaign was huge, because it is the first time that the house has a face of one of the fragrances,” Reed continued. “I immediately knew it had to be Kiernan Shipka. No one can seduce you the way an actor can — with an expression, the way of being and with an attitude.”

Shipka is part of Reed’s entourage.

“I wanted to go very bold, so we shot in a massive French castle,” they explained. “The choreography was done by the incredible Yoann Bourgeois. It was just really about creating some poetry. I want to bring back some romanticism, [bringing] the 21st-century edge to that. Kiernan brings that, a youthful optimism and claiming her naivety at the same time, so it really played into the script we were working on. She is an icon.”

Shipka first came to fame when she appeared in “Mad Men” as a child actress. She went on to star in Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” for four seasons, among other projects. Most recently, Shipka stars in “White House Plumbers,” a miniseries drama about the Watergate scandal.

Kiernan Shipka

The campaign for Nina Le Parfum is set in the chateau of the Vaux-le-Vicomte in France and maintains a forbidden-fruit theme.

“With beauty, I take the fashion approach, coming with a narrative and really pushing the visuals super strong,” Reed said. “I also wanted to bring back the romanticism aspect to the bottle. I wanted it to feel like a jewel, like it’s a fantasy and not just a product sitting on a shelf.”

Nina Le Parfum was created by master perfume Olivier Cresp and perfumer Ilias Ermenidis, both of Firmenich. The juice includes notes of three apples, orange blossom, gardenia, tuberose, amber wood and vanilla.

The fruity, woody floral eau de parfum will be rolled out worldwide after France.

Nina Le Parfum joins the portfolio of clean, vegan Nina scents, which also includes Nina Rouge, Nina Extra Rouge and Nina Nature. At least 90 percent of their formula ingredients stem from nature, with some upcycled. Nina Le Parfum’s bottle is of 20 percent recycled glass.